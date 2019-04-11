Gavin Cullen says its difficult but Harps can get a result against Bohs

Bohemians will be the latest visitors to Finn Park this Friday as Harps continue the search for a first Premier Division win of the season.

Colm Deasy is suspended having been sent off in last weeks derby defeat with Derry. Mark Coyle returns from suspension while Rafa Cretaro is likely to miss the game with a groin problem.

Bohs are second in the standings after last weeks with at Sligo Rovers.

Former Harps goalkeeper Gavin Cullen says at home it is an opportunity to get a first league win.

Cockhill man Cullen feels the Harps management can take positives out of last weeks results…