GAA Programme – Donegal’s Luke Barrett & St Michael’s Dom Corrigan

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Donegal U-16 football manager Luke Barrett joins Tom Comack to look ahead to Saturday’s Ulster U-16 Buncrana Cup final meeting of Donegal and Derry.

Tom is also joined by the man who masterminded St Michael’s College, Enniskillen’s historic first All-Ireland Colleges Hogan Cup success last Saturday on the hallowed Croke Park sod.

Former Fermanagh player and manager Dom Corrigan is the manager of St Michaels…