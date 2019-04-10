Tourism Ireland filming promotional videos in Donegal

Tourism Ireland in the US has joined forces with one of the world’s largest magazine publishers in a new initiative to promote Donegal and Ireland.

Three videos are being produced for the online versions of Esquire, Elle and Town & Country.

Tourism Ireland says this collaboration with Hearst Media is part of its strategy to connect with prospective American visitors in new and unexpected ways.

The Hearst team has been busy filming at numerous locations around Donegal – including Grianán of Aileach, Fanad Head Lighthouse and Magee of Donegal.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America and Australia, says the videos will be seen by millions of people across the US – inspiring them to put Donegal and Ireland on their vacation ‘wish list’ for 2019.

She said Tourism Ireland has prioritised North America, with hopes that revenue from North American visitors will grow by +8% to €1.99 billion, generated by 2.17 million visitors.

These videos are intended to ensure Donegal gets a substantial share of that growth.

PIC : Deirdre O’Brien, Tourism Ireland (second right); Marion Mulhern, Magee of Donegal (right); with the Hearst Media crew, during filming at Magee of Donegal.