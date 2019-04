Plans for shower facilities have been approved for Drumatinney beach in Falcarragh.

The project is expected to go out to tender in two weeks’ time and it’s anticipated that work will be finalised by summer’s end.

The facilities will be similar to those already available at Rathmullan.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill says the project will pave the way for more facilities there.

He says it’s a very positive development for the area: