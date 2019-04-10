Minister in Donegal this for week for “Rural Opportunity” event

Rural Development Minister Michael Ring will be in Donegal on Friday to address a “Rural Opportunity” event, which is designed to raise awareness of the range of Government supports available to rural communities.

At the event, Minister Ring will also launch the second call for proposals under the Government’s Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Education Minister Joe Mc Hugh and Junior Minister Seán Canney will also attend the event at the Bluestack Centre in Drimarone.

Speaking to Highland Radio News ahead of the event, Minister Ring said the funding available is substantial, and he’s anxious that Donegal groups and communities come forward with applications: