Michael Murphy dismisses referee influence theory

Donegal captain Michael Murphy has hit back at Meath Manager Andy McEntee saying any suggestion about him having an influence on referees is “rubbish”.

After suffering defeat at the hands of Donegal in the recent Division Two Final, McEntee questioned Murphy’s apparent influence on Tipperary referee Derek O’Mahoney.

The Glenswilly man hit seven points in a man of the match performance but McEntee suggested Murphy was fortunate not to get sent off in that tie.

Speaking at the launch of 2019 Kelloggs Cul Camps on Tuesday, Murphy dismissed the influencing referee theory and insists that his only aim on the pitch is to play football.

“It wouldn’t be a bad thing to have even though it’s rubbish. There’s sometimes and some instances where you commit a foul and you get a yellow card but I’m in no place to influence anything. I go out and play the game as best I can as an individual.”