McConalogue calls for extra resources for Cross-Border Directive

There are calls on the Health Minister to approve additional resources for the Cross-Border Directive unit.



Figures released to Donegal Deputy McConalogue show there has been a huge increase in people across the country accessing services.

In 2014, there were a total of 37 processed applications for reimbursement and prior authorisation under the CBD.

In 2018, this has risen to a total of 5,379 processed applications.

Deputy McConalogue says it’s clear that additional resources need to be sanctioned to deal with the backlog: