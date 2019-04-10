Investigation launched into suspected arson attack in Derry

Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at residential premises at the Greenhaw Avenue, Shantallow area of Derry last night.

At around 8:30pm, it was reported that a number of bins were alight spreading to a nearby oil tank at the back of a house in the area, causing it to go on fire.

The fire then spread to the house, causing substantial damage to the property and neighbouring homes.

A women in her 60s who was inside the property at the time of the incident, but managed to get out. She was treated for shock at the scene.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and dealt with the fire. There were no reports of any injuries

Police are also investigating a possible link to damage caused to a car parked in the Greenhaw Avenue area of Shantallow sometime between 9:30pm and 10:30pm.

It is believed that a slate was thrown through the rear window of the car, causing damage to the vehicle.

Enquiries are continuing and detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police at Strand Road on 101,