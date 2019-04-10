Fears escalate for Derry woman that Brexit could complicate immigration case

The case of a Derry woman who is trying to obtain a residency card for her US husband has been raised in the Dail, amid fears that Brexit will further delay their case.

31 year old Emma De Souza married US citizen Jake DeSouza in July 2015, but his application to live in the UK based on his wife’s status as an Irish citizen has been refused.

The Home Office says she is, de facto, British citizen, and until that is renounced, she cannot rely on her Irish citizenship.

Courts have ruled in her favour, but the Home Office is appealing.

The case was raised in the Dail by Labour leader Brendan Howlin and Sinn Fein president Mary Lou Mc Donald: