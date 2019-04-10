Fears Donegal’s health service will be impacted by recruitment ban

There are fears that Donegal’s health service will be heavily impacted by the Government’s three month recruitment and overtime ban.

The ban is being brought in owing to ‘financial pressure’ caused by a surge in recruitment last year.

However it’s claimed that a decision to suspend recruitment in the HSE in 2007 is the root of a lot of current staffing problems in the health service in Donegal.

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn described the ban as idiotic and says other cost cutting measures should be urgently considered in its place: