Donegal rape victim records emotional victim impact statement

Rape victim Annie Lafferty has waived her right to anonymity in order to name her attacker in an emotional victim impact statement made this week at the Central Criminal Court.

Her father, 50 year-old Maurice Lafferty of Corcullen, Castlefin, Donegal, pleaded guilty to raping Annie during her teenage years, at the family home on dates between November 1st 2010 and June 30th 2011.

Mr Justice Alex Owens remanded Lafferty on continuing bail and adjourned sentencing until the 29th of April.

Annie decided to share her victim impact statement, which she recorded from her home in Ballybofey, Co. Donegal.

Annie hopes speaking out will also encourage people to come forward: