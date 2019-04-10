Back to back National Cup titles for PCC Falcarragh

PCC Falcarragh are FAI Schools Minor B Boys National Cup winners for 2019 securing back to back titles.

The Donegal school defeated Dublin’s Coláiste Ghlór Na Mara Baile Brigín 2-1 after extra time in this afternoon’s final at the Sligo Showgrounds.

Jamie Brennan put PCC 1-0 up 12 minutes into the game. The equaliser came on 38 minutes as neither side managed to gain the advantage for the rest of normal time.

Captain Daire Ferry secured another title for PCC with a screamer from distance in extra time to wrap up National Cup success once again.

In last years final, PCC came from 2-0 down with a stunning second half comeback to win 3-2 against Coola PPS.