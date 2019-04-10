981 marriages in Donegal during 2018

There were 981 marriages in Donegal last year, 22 of which were same sex marriages.

Of the 959 opposite sex marriages, 646 were conducted by the Catholic Church, 29 by the Church of Ireland, 27 by the Presbyterian Church, 20 by the Spiritualist Union of Ireland and 18 by other religious denominations. 204 were cicil ceremonies and 15 were conducted by the Humanist Association.

Of the same sex marriages, 20 were civil ceremonies and two were conducted by the Humanist Association.

Nationally, there were 21,053 marriages in Ireland last year, 664 of which were same-sex marriages.