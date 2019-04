Serious concern has been raised once again over the safety of motorists and pedestrians after yet another crash in Carrigans this morning.

The minor two vehicle collision happened shortly after 7.30am on Main Street, no injuries have been reported.

Local Cllr Paul Canning has repeatedly called on Donegal County Council to implement a ramp system on both sides of the village.

He says at this stage, the community of Carrigans are at the end of their tether: