Repossession companies face crackdown

Private security firms carrying out High Court orders face increased regulations under new Government plans.

The Justice Minister will brief cabinet today on plans to require the firms to be regulated by the Private Security Authority.

Staff will have to undergo further training and a licencing system will be implemented.

It follows a review of the regulation of some security firms prompted by the removal of protesters from a vacant house on Dublin’s North Frederick Street last year.

Sinn Fein’s Finance Spokesperson and Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty outlines what would change for security workers.