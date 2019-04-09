Referendum Commission launches participation campaign at LYIT

The Referendum Commission is encouraging people to make sure they are registered to vote.

The campaign comes ahead of the Local and European elections and a referendum on Divorce on May 24th.

Registration closes on May 7th.

The Chair of the Commission, Judge Tara Burns, addressed students at Letterkenny Institute of Technology this afternoon to mark the start of the Commission’s information campaign.

Judge Burns also met with Letterkenny woman Una Black, one of a number of voters who are being featured in a national publicity campaign ahead of next month’s referendum.

The commission says Co Donegal had one of the lowest voter turnouts in the last referendum, and that’s one of the reasons LYIT was chosen for today’s launch.

Pic (Clive Wasson) – Judge Tara Byrne and Una Black.