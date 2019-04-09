PSNI renew appeal in Derry rape and attempted murder case

Detectives investigating reports of a rape and attempted murder in Derry on Sunday last are appealing to members of the public for information.

A 27 year old man has been charged in relation to this incident, and appeared in court earlier this week. However, in a statement this afternoon, police say they are conducting further enquiries as part of their ongoing investigation, and at this stage they are trying to trace the movements of a female dressed in a green coat with fur trim on the hood, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes on the legs and white trainers.

They are asking anyone who saw this woman in the Northland Road or Springtown Road area in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact them.