Pressure at LUH after 164 people attended the ED yesterday

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy this week and the hospital has admitted a significant number of ill patients, many of whom remain in the ED awaiting a bed.

In a statement, Saolta say yesterday, 164 patients attended the ED. This is significantly higher than the average number attending the ED, which ranges between 105 and 115 patients per day.

Given the volume of patients attending the Emergency Department, we are asking the public to only present at an ED if they are in need of emergency medical treatment.

Patients should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance. Patients attending ED are prioritised, with urgent cases treated first.

Management at the hospital are apologising for the distress or inconvenience caused to patients who are experiencing long wait times.