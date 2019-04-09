People urged to be on high alert after attempted digger theft

Gardai in Letterkenny say it’s possible that a digger which was tampered with at the weekend could have been targeted to use in a potential ATM theft.

Significant damage was caused to the digger at some stage between Saturday night and yesterday morning with a window smashed and the lock interfered with.

The digger was parked in the Pearse Road area of Letterkenny at the time the attempted robbery took place.

Sgt Eunan Walsh says with a heightened level of ATM thefts in the border region, it’s important for people who own this type of equipment to be on the alert: