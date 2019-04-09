Nearly 35k Donegal homes & businesses await high speed broadband

It’s been claimed that nearly 35 thousand homes and businesses in Donegal are awaiting the green light for the National Broadband Plan.

The NBP aimed to ensure that every home, school and business in Ireland had access to high speed broadband.

Despite this 36% of homes and businesses are still awaiting the provision of high-speed broadband services.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says future prosperity in the county depends heavily on this initiative and it’s vital the Government do more in making it happen: