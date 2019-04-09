Donegal man pleads guilty to rape of daughter

A 50 year old Donegal father of 6 has pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to repeatedly raping his then teenage daughter weekly at his home on dates between November 1, 2010 and June 30, 2011.

The court was told that the accused’s wife lived away from home four nights a week during the period of offending.

Maurice Lafferty of Corcullen, Castlefin has pleased guilty to repeatedly raping his teenage daughter once per week while his wife was away from the house.

His daughter, now 25, has waived her right to anonymity.

In her victim impact statement, which she read out in court, she said she had told her mother about the abuse, only for her mother to turn her back on her and believe her father’s version of events. She als

She also said her parents were more interested in drinking than parenting and she took over caring for her younger siblings and she felt as though her cries for help were ignored.

Lafferty has been remanded on bail and will be sentenced on April 29th.