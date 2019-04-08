Work to begin after Easter on Donegal Town Garda Station

The appointment of a contractor for the upgrading and refurbishing works at Donegal Town Garda Station has been welcomed.

Work at the site has been costed at €2.5 million and is expected to be begin shortly after easter.

The redevelopment at the station, to be carried out by Boyle Construction, will include external and internal alterations to the existing structure as well as the construction of a new three story extension to provide additional capacity.

Leas Ceann Comhairle Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the upgrade is long overdue………