A small earthquake was felt in County Donegal last night.

The magnitude 2.4 tremor occurred in Donegal Bay and was confirmed by the National Seismic Network.

The event was felt by a number of people in areas including Termon, Ardara and Donegal Town.

The minor quake, which would not be seen as uncommon, was recorded at 11.58pm.

The event was recorded on special equipment at St Columba’s College in Stranorlar – Physics teacher Brendan O’Donoghue has explaining what caused the earthquake………..