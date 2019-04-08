IFI funding confirmed for two NW cross border projects

A project which promotes cross border dialogue between marginalised men in Donegal and Tyrone has been allocated almost €94,000 by the International Fund for Ireland.

The Finn Valley Men’s Project which operates through the Lifford/Clonleigh Resource Centre encourages dialogue between different religious communities in these areas.

The latest round of IFI funding also includes almost €127,000 for the Springboard Fusion Project which promotes engagement between marginalised young people in the Derry City, South Derry, and East Donegal areas.

The two allocations are part of a total packing of almost €1.5 million.

***************************

Full details –

Peace Impact Programme

County Louth

£148,152/€177,782 to Ait Na nDaoine for a 21 month project in Dundalk, working with disaffected republicans, young people, families and local residents in an area long associated with displaced people, republicanism, dissident activity, criminality and high levels of deprivation, all significantly related to the conflict. The project will include capacity building, addressing the past, developing a stakeholders group, the creation of a women’s group, working with the youth, and cross community and cross-border activities.

£116,667/€140,000 to Ardee and District Community Trust for an 18 month project in Mid Louth. The primary aim of the project is to support at risk local young people and challenge the culture of silence and control in the area by paramilitary organisations. The project will support groups involved to develop their capacity and their relationship and to facilitate the development of comprehensive youth and community support services and infrastructure.

County Leitrim

£112,267/€134,720 to Ballinamore Area Community Council for the 18 month ‘Leading the Way’ Project. The cross-border, cross-community programme of capacity building, training, peace and dialogue building will target the border communities of Leitrim and the PUL community of Fermanagh including Ballinamore, Kesh, Ballinamallard and Lisnaskea.

County Antrim

£136,744/€164,093 to Inter Estates Partnership (IEP) for 21 months to sustain and expand its work across six housing estates in Antrim in order to address a lack of community cohesion, engage in conflict transformation, and work with young people who are vulnerable to recruitment from paramilitary groups, as well as individuals and groups partaking in paramilitary activity.

County Armagh

£136,042/€163,251 to Drumbeg North & South Residents Association (DNSRA) for 21 months to engage with young people from the predominantly CNR Drumbeg and Meadowbrook housing estates in Craigavon. It will provide a Community Leadership Training programme, an Impact Employability and Education programme, run workshops on racism, sectarianism and address legacy issues from the past.

County Donegal

£77,943/€93,531 to Lifford/Clonleigh Resource Centre (FVMP) for a year to extend and expand on current work with marginalised and isolated men in the cross-border area of Donegal and Tyrone.This will enable the preparation of an exit strategy and the reinforcement of community cohesion on the cross-border, cross-community programme of capacity building and the promotion of dialogue between different religious communities in the area.

County Londonderry/Derry

£105,741/€126,890 to Springboard Fusion Project for a year to continue its cross-community, cross-border engagement with marginalised young people in the Derry City, South Derry, and East Donegal areas. Fusion provides band members, across traditions, opportunities to meet, share and develop together. The project also provides an opportunity for members to combat societal negative perceptions of marching bands.

Belfast

£226,877/€272,253 to Twaddell & Woodvale Residents Association for 21 months to extend and expand the project across the Twaddell Woodvale area; but also to deliver a support role in the Ballysillan area of North Belfast. Paramilitary influence in the area impacts significantly on the communities but particularly on vulnerable young people. The project will engage with these groups on conflict transformation and peace building, employability skills,capacity building and re-branding of the local residents association.

Peace Walls Programme

Belfast

£181,003/€217,204 to Twaddell, Ardoyne, Shankill Communities in Transition (TASCIT) for one year to extend and expand the project in the upper North Belfast area. TASCIT will continue to build good relations across the peace barriers and use events, site-specific surveys/consultations, training and visioning tools to increase and improve cross-community and inter-community engagement.