DCC to consider SIPO report at special Holy Thursday meeting

A special meeting has been called by Donegal County Council to discuss the findings of a report by the Standards in Public Office Commission on Cllr John O’Donnell.

It comes in the wake of a SIPO report into the conduct of the councillor when he appeared on a secretly filmed RTE investigates programme in 2015.

The investigation from the Standards in Public Office Commission investigation found that Councillor O’Donnell did not act in good faith when he appeared on a secretly filmed RTE Investigates programme in 2015 and “intentionally engaged in conduct in contravention of various provisions of the Code of Conduct for Councillors”.

The report, published in recent weeks, prompted calls for the councillor’s resignation and now a special meeting of the council has been called by Cathaoirleach Seamus Ó’Domhnaill following requests from Sinn Fein and Cllr Frank McBrearty to discuss the findings of the SIPO report

The meeting is to be held on April 18th.

The full report can be accessed HERE