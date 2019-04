There are calls for the restoration of the Bunbeg Cliff Rescue Unit, which was stood down in August 2014.

The standing down coincided with a Department of Transport review, which it’s understood concluded that the cliff rescue element of the Bunbeg Coastguard service was rarely used.

Now, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it’s time for that decision to be revisited, particularly as the Wild Atlantic Way has led to a significant increase in adventure tourism in the area…………..