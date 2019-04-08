ATM thefts are having an impact on the community – Mc Glinchey

A County Derry councillor says the current spate of ATM thefts in the North is already having an impact on the community, with the imposition of new charges for withdrawls.

Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Sean Mc Glinchey was speaking following the theft of an ATM from a petrol station on Feeney Road outside Dungiven at around 4.30 yesterday morning.

As was the case in previous thefts on both sides of the border, a digger was used to rip the machine from the wall, damaging the premises in the process.

ON today’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Mc Glinchey said ultimately, ordinary people are suffering, and not the banks……