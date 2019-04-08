Amazon announces purchase of new Donegal wind farm power



Technology giant Amazon has announced a deal to purchase the entire energy output of a new wind farm development in Donegal.

The 91.2 Megawatt facility to be constructed at Meenbog is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The purchase of the Meenbog wind farm power output by Amazon is part of a long-term goal by the tech giant to power all Amazon Web Services infrastructure with renewable energy.

It’s part of a larger announcement from the company that also included new projects in Sweden and the USA.

Planning permission for the 91.2 Megawatt development had been subject to High Court appeal by the Irish Raptor Study Group however the matter was settled out of court.

The wind farm in Donegal will be built without any subsidies, therefore the project is not subject to the Public Service Obligation levy and as such will be undertaken at no cost to the Irish energy consumer, however, the overall price of the deal has not been disclosed.