76 people awaiting in-patient beds in Letterkenny and Sligo

There were 76 people awaiting in patient beds at hospitals in the North West this morning, according to the INMO.

Figures published this morning show that Sligo University Hospital had the second highest figure in the state at 39, while Letterkenny University Hospital had the third highest figure at 37.

That’s in stark contrast to last week, when Letterkenny University Hospital returned figures of zero on Thursday and Friday.

Of those awaiting beds this morning, 19 were on Emergency Department trolleys in Sligo, while four were on Emergency Department trolleys in Letterkenny.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 548 admitted patients awaiting beds at hospitals across the country, the highest number, 61, at University Hospital Limerick.