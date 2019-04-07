LYIT Students Club, Societies, Scholarships & Sport Achievement Awards

The Letterkenny Institute of Technology annual Student Achievement Awards evening took place on Thursday 4th of April in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny. It was an evening of style, glitz and glamour all around, as over 230 students and staff gathered to recognise and celebrate the achievements of this year’s clubs and societies at LYIT.

See Gallery Below…

Among the awards presented were; Most Outstanding Club Member, Leadership Award, Best Society and the Civic, Charity & Community Engagement Award. This year also saw the introduction of three new awards; Best Poster, Best Photograph and Best Promotional Video – all of which had a high volume of entries. The competition for all award categories this year was extremely strong and this posed some tough decision making for the selection committee in choosing the winners.

Eamon McGee, 2012 All Ireland medal winner with Donegal and current Gweedore player, who was the guest speaker on the night, presented the seven Clubs & Societies Awards. In his address, Eamon reflected on his college years, having won two Sigerson medals. Eamon also highlighted the importance of establishing the proper study and social balance and encouraged the students present to pursue their ambitions while mindfully learning from the experience of their peers. Eamon also emphasised the importance of the contribution that clubs and societies make to college life in terms of personal development and wellbeing.

Clubs & Societies Scholarships were also presented to nine successful candidates. The winners were selected from a large pool of applicants and a diverse range of clubs and societies. Each of the winners, received monetary awards in recognition of their achievements. Paul Hannigan, LYIT President, presented the scholarships to the winning students and complimented all clubs and societies on the significant contribution they have made to campus life. Paul also welcomed how the institute has continued to embrace cultural diversity in line with the significant increase in international students choosing LYIT as a place to further their studies.

The award winners on the night were as follows:

Clubs & Societies Awards Winners

1. Leadership Award 2019 – Annie Carr, Gaisce Society.

2. Award for Civic, Charity & Community Engagement 2019 – International Society.

3. Most Outstanding Club Member 2019 – Edward Ng, Malaysian Society.

4. Best Society 2019 – Malaysian Society.

5. Best Society Photograph 2019 – African Society.

6. Best Society Poster 2019 – Badminton Society.

7. Best Society Promotional Video 2019 – Malaysian Society.

Scholarship Winners

1. Amira Adila Amiran, International Society

2. Annie Carr, Gaisce Society

3. Oluwatosin Edunjobi, Christian Union & Public Speaking Society

4. Jo Ezer Lau, Ultimate Frisbee Club

5. Florian Moss, Badminton Society

6. Emily McTigue, Wellbeing Society

7. Edward Ng, Malaysian Students Society

8. Royce Rui Tze Tan, Ultimate Frisbee, Malaysian & Badminton Societies

9. Lukas Vymlatil, International Society

Sports Awards Winners

1. Michael Langan (GAA Men), Individual Sports Star Award

2. Victoria Kelly (GAA Ladies), Special Recognition in Sport Award

3. GAA Men’s Team, Team of the Year

The winner of the Most Outstanding Club Member; Edward Ng and the winner of the Best Society Promotional Video; the Malaysian Students Society, will now go on to represent Letterkenny Institute of Technology at the National BICS (Board of Irish Colleges) Awards which are taking place in Athlone on Thursday 11th April.