Glengad United’s dream of making it to the FAI Junior Cup Final came to an end in Tipperary earlier today.

The Inishowen Premier Division Champions for the last four years made their exit from the Cup o losing to St Michael’s of Tipperary 2-0 in the semi final.

Glengad Manager Shane Byrne couldn’t fault the effort of his side but felt his boys didn’t get the rub from the officials today…