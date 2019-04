The Donegal Ladies lost to Galway 2-13 to 0-10 in Corofin today with the sides now scheduled to meet in the semi finals of Division 1.

Karen Guthrie hit seven points for Donegal but it was the home side that netted the goals to claim the win.

Tommy Devan reports for Highland Radio Sport.

After the game Maxi Curran gave his reaction to the defeat…