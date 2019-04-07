Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 7th April

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
St. Catherines 1 3 v Cappry Rovers – Played Saturday
St Catherines Relegated
Castlefin Celtic 1 v 1 Rathmullan Celtic
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Gweedore Celtic 1 v 1 Bonagee United
Convoy Arsenal 2 v 2 Ballybofey United
Lifford Celtic 2 v 3 Drumkeen United
Lagan Harps 0 v 2 Cranford United
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Deele Harps v Dunkineely Celtic
Whitestrand united 2 v 2 Gweedore United
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 1 v 2 Letterbarrow Celtic
Copany Rovers 2 v 2 Glenree United
Curragh athletic 0 v 1 Raphoe Town