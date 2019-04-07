Convoy 10k wins for McGinley & Burke – Full Results

Convoy AC held their 10k race on Sunday morning.

Eoghain McGinley of Letterkenny AC won the event in 31.45 setting a new course record, over a minute and a half ahead of Finn Valley’s James McFadden. The ladies race was won by Nikita Burke of Letterkenny.

Full Results below.

Convoy AC 10k 2019

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime GunTime

1. 119 Eoghain McGinley m MO Letterkenny AC 31:45 31:45

2. 69 James Mc Fadden m MO Finn Valley AC 33:17 33:17

3. 94 Mark Mc Paul m MO Finn Valley AC 33:23 33:23

4. 49 John Mcelhill m M40 Finn Valley AC 33:46 33:46

5. 70 John Mc Fadden m MO Finn Valley AC 34:09 34:09

6. 29 Matthew McLaughlin m MO Foyle Valley 34:14 34:14

7. 131 Noel Diver m MO Rosses Ac 34:27 34:28

8. 7 Charlie O’Donnell m M40 Rosses AC 34:42 34:42

9. 78 Hugh Coll m M45 Milford AC 35:19 35:19

10. 90 Paul Mc Fadden m MO Letterkenny AC 35:23 35:23

11. 55 Paul Kelly m MO Lifford/Strabane AC 35:26 35:26

12. 93 Paddy Ryan m MO Individual 35:36 35:36

13. 88 Patrick Mahon m MO City of Derry 36:06 36:06

14. 79 Nakita Burke f FO LAC 36:09 36:09

15. 8 Claire McGuigan f FO Lifford/Strabane AC 36:39 36:39

16. 145 Kevin Kelly m MO Letterkenny AC 37:07 37:07

17. 125 Fergal McGee m MO Rosses Ac 37:34 37:34

18. 38 Patrick Brennan m MO Letterkenny AC 37:34 37:34

19. 27 Martin Devenney m MO Letterkenny AC 37:43 37:43

20. 76 Trevor Wasson m M50 38:29 38:32

21. 92 Seamus Gallagher m M50 Individual 38:32 38:33

22. 41 Paul McKelvey m MO Rosses AC 38:39 38:39

23. 9 Damian Murphy m M40 Raphoe Road Runners 38:56 38:57

24. 68 James Donaghey m M45 Convoy AC 39:40 39:40

25. 118 Michael J Gallagher m M45 Finn Valley 39:43 39:43

26. 72 Eoin Sheehy m M40 Milford AC 39:56 39:57

27. 89 Eunan Lynch m MO City of Derry Spartans AC 39:59 40:00

28. 115 Danny Ferry m MO Rosses Ac 40:35 40:37

29. 107 Raymond Doherty m M50 Sean Mac Cumhaills 40:43 40:44

30. 6 Charlie Dooher m M55 Melvin WJR 41:03 41:03

31. 51 Adam McLaughlin m MO Foyle Valley 41:15 41:15

32. 127 Martin Kelly m MO Lifford Strabane AC 41:19 41:21

33. 106 Patrick Sheridan m MO Milford AC 41:32 41:37

34. 104 Stephen Travers m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 41:59 41:59

35. 54 John Hughes m M55 Letterkenny AC 42:15 42:16

36. 16 John Wauhcope m M45 Melvin WJR 42:23 42:23

37. 108 Declan Irwin m MO Speer Performance 42:22 42:25

38. 98 Richie Duncan m M45 Castlefin Running Club 42:31 42:33

39. 91 Joanne Mc Nabb f FO Finn Valley AC 42:31 42:33

40. 143 Patrick Trimble m M45 Rosses Ac 42:35 42:35

41. 141 John Bradley m MO KCR 42:33 42:36

42. 77 Marie Boyle f FO Letterkenny AC 42:37 42:39

43. 13 Frank Pinder m M55 Letterkenny AC 42:51 42:52

44. 112 Patrick Gallagher m M40 LAC 42:56 42:56

45. 48 Tony Curran m M60 Falcarragh roadrunners 43:10 43:12

46. 123 Adrian Moore m M40 Melvin WJR 43:22 43:25

47. 105 Mark Scott m MO Milford AC 43:21 43:25

48. 126 Ciara Cunningham f FO Individual 43:23 43:26

49. 43 Raymond Hoynes m M45 Lifford/Strabane AC 43:45 43:48

50. 110 Simon Stephens m MO L Y I T 44:04 44:11

51. 47 Ton Bangert m M60 Raphoe Road Runners 44:21 44:23

52. 74 Dara Furey m M40 City of Derry Spartans AC 44:48 44:50

53. 64 Shane Scanlan m M40 45:16 45:16

54. 45 Serena McDaid f F40 Letterkenny AC 45:16 45:16

55. 50 John Bradley m M45 45:35 45:35

56. 100 Stephen O’Mahoney m M55 MCI 45:38 45:42

57. 11 Eugene McCollum m M55 Melvin WJR 45:40 45:44

58. 140 Richard McNeill m M45 Milford AC 45:46 45:51

59. 5 Cathy Breslin f F45 Rosses AC 45:57 45:57

60. 80 Paul Doherty m M50 Individual 46:03 46:11

61. 144 Jonathon Long m MO Individual 46:03 46:11

62. 15 John Boyle m MO JB fitness 46:11 46:14

63. 103 Sharon Meehan f F40 Tir Chonaill 46:17 46:19

64. 96 Derek Campbell m M40 Letterkenny Park Runners 46:42 46:44

65. 81 John Doherty m M50 Individual 46:37 46:45

66. 83 Owenie Sharkey m M45 Rosses Ac 46:42 46:47

67. 142 Jeffrey Magee m MO Individual 46:46 46:50

68. 71 Patrick Patton m M40 Convoy AC 46:48 46:53

69. 82 Gary Carns m M40 LAC 46:49 46:57

70. 52 Mark Okane m MO 46:51 46:58

71. 133 Stephen Crawford m M40 Lifford Strabane AC 47:15 47:30

72. 134 Sean Lorinyen Ko m M50 Tir Chonaill 47:30 47:32

73. 63 Francesca Patton f FO Team NCG 47:38 47:41

74. 116 Benny Barber m M50 Foyle Valley 47:50 47:50

75. 113 Sasa Lozanov m MO Perpetuum Mobile AC Croaria 47:43 47:52

76. 136 Eugene McGinley m M50 Swanlings 47:49 47:53

77. 42 Paul Woods m M55 Individual 47:37 47:56

78. 97 Adrian Bonner m M45 Rosses AC 48:20 48:23

79. 122 Eamon Coyle m M45 Melvin WJR 49:15 49:19

80. 101 Vera Haughey f F55 Tír Chonaill AC 49:30 49:32

81. 121 Mal Houston m M45 Melvin WJR 49:56 50:00

82. 86 Matija Kopasic m MO 49:58 50:06

83. 128 John Ward m M45 Tir Chonaill 50:08 50:11

84. 132 Liam McGinty m M50 Finn Valley 50:13 50:16

85. 129 Caroline Ward f F45 Tir Chonaill 50:21 50:23

86. 20 Liam Wiseman m M55 Letterkenny Park Runners 50:31 50:33

87. 114 Barry Browne m M45 Milford AC 50:35 50:35

88. 135 Declan Callaghan m M40 Individual 50:32 50:39

89. 25 Marie McAteer f FO Individual 50:56 51:00

90. 28 Martina Carr f FO Individual 50:58 51:03

91. 53 Rajesh Mehan m M45 Raphoe Road Runners 51:10 51:14

92. 2 Carl Houston m M55 Castlefinn Running 51:22 51:25

93. 1 Brigid McCafferty f F55 Finn Valley AC 51:48 51:51

94. 109 Paul Crawford m M50 LAC 51:49 51:55

95. 37 Patricia Patton f F40 FVF4L 52:02 52:05

96. 12 Eugene McGinley m M50 Raphoe Road Runners 52:05 52:09

97. 19 Laurence Doherty m M55 Lifford/Strabane AC 52:12 52:18

98. 124 Lorraine Moore-McLaughlin f FO Melvin WJR 52:42 52:46

99. 14 Gloria Donaghey f F50 Finn Valley AC 53:01 53:03

100. 111 David Doherty m MO Individual 52:54 53:06

101. 87 Joseph Casey m M50 53:01 53:08

102. 26 Marjan Bangert f F60 Raphoe Road Runners 54:29 54:32

103. 85 Neily Sharkey m M40 Rosses AC 54:34 54:39

104. 137 Shaun O’Donnell m M55 Swanlings 54:49 54:56

105. 120 Mark Donaghey m M45 Melvin WJR 56:04 56:08

106. 3 Carmel Doherty f F40 Convoy AC 56:22 56:28

107. 139 Mary McGranaghan f F45 Raphoe Road Runners 56:41 56:45

108. 46 Shauna Kelly f FO Raphoe Road Runners 57:36 57:40

109. 67 Mary Gallagher f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 58:59 59:05

110. 138 Karina McMenamin f F40 Pro-fitness 59:28 59:35

111. 130 Annemarie Dalton f FO Individual 61:32 61:34

112. 33 Naula Allan f F55 Raphoe Road Runners 61:39 61:43

113. 95 Jim McCahill m M55 Individual 61:43 61:49

114. 65 Susan Breen m M65 Convoy AC 62:21 62:26

115. 66 Nicola Kee f F40 KCR 62:28 62:34

116. 117 Mariosa Crawford f F40 FVF4L 62:30 62:36

117. 84 Claire Sharkey f FO Rosses AC 63:49 63:55

118. 36 Orla McNulty f F40 Lifford/Strabane AC 63:55 64:01

119. 99 Jay Walsh m M50 Strabane & Lifford 63:55 64:01

120. 35 Noreen Pinder f F50 Individual 66:39 66:45

121. 32 Michelle Donaghy f F45 Individual 69:37 69:42

122. 21 Linda McDaid f F40 Individual 69:36 69:42

123. 4 Caroline Cunningham f F45 Individual 69:37 69:42

124. 22 Louisa Laverty f FO Castlefinn Running 72:49 72:57