Cockhill Celtic move clear at top of USL

Cockhill Celtic 3 Fanad United 0

Cockhill are three points clear at the top of the Ulster Senior League after a facile

victory over under strength Fanad.

As expected, Cockhill started on the front foot but a well organised and dogged

Fanad team were proving hard to break down. In fact it was the away team who had

the first effort on target when a Dean McCarry free kick was easily dealt with by

Stephen Conroy.

It took 18 minutes for Cockhill to test the Fanad keeper Eoghan Jordan as he tipped

over a Lee McColgan shot.

It was all Cockhill at this point with Jason Breslin hitting the side netting when well

placed and Brendan McLaughlin hitting the post with a low strike after cutting inside

a defender.

They eventually took the lead on 40 minutes with a crisp finish from Laurence Toland

after good interplay between Marty Doherty, James Bradley and Mark Moran.

Jordan was called on again soon after when a Gerry Gill free kick flicked off a

defender but Jordan produced a brilliant low save.

The second half continued in a similar vein with Cockhill scoring two early goals.

Intricate build-up on 58 minutes lead to a Gerard McLaughlin close range finish

before Breslin headed home a Gill corner on five minutes later.