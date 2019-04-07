Cockhill Celtic move clear at top of USL

Cockhill Celtic 3 Fanad United 0
Cockhill are three points clear at the top of the Ulster Senior League after a facile
victory over under strength Fanad.
As expected, Cockhill started on the front foot but a well organised and dogged
Fanad team were proving hard to break down. In fact it was the away team who had
the first effort on target when a Dean McCarry free kick was easily dealt with by
Stephen Conroy.
It took 18 minutes for Cockhill to test the Fanad keeper Eoghan Jordan as he tipped
over a Lee McColgan shot.
It was all Cockhill at this point with Jason Breslin hitting the side netting when well
placed and Brendan McLaughlin hitting the post with a low strike after cutting inside
a defender.
They eventually took the lead on 40 minutes with a crisp finish from Laurence Toland
after good interplay between Marty Doherty, James Bradley and Mark Moran.
Jordan was called on again soon after when a Gerry Gill free kick flicked off a
defender but Jordan produced a brilliant low save.
The second half continued in a similar vein with Cockhill scoring two early goals.
Intricate build-up on 58 minutes lead to a Gerard McLaughlin close range finish
before Breslin headed home a Gill corner on five minutes later.