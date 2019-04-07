Club Awards for Gaoth Dobhair players at Croke Park

Kevin Cassidy was among the nominees for the Club Footballer of the Year award at Saturday night’s ceremony in Croke Park but in the end the accolade was given to Corofin’s Kieran Molloy who played a stunning role in helping his club to back to back All Ireland titles.

Gaoth Dobhair full forward Cassidy was an inspirational presence for the Donegal champions as they went on the march to a first ever Ulster senior title and an epic semi-final battle with eventual winners Corofin.

Along with Cassidy, Odhrán Mac Niallais and Odhrán McFadden-Ferry represented Gaoth Dobhair on the Team of the Year and picked up their awards in Dublin last night.

The team was chosen by a panel of national and regional media who considered outstanding performances over the provincial and All-Ireland series.

Ballyhale Shamrock’s Adrian Mullen was named the Hurler of the Year.

AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards – Football 2019

1. Bernard Power (Corofin)

2. Liam Silke (Corofin)

3. Patrick Fox (Mullinalaghta)

4. Odhrán McFadden-Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair)

5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

6. Gavin White (Dr. Crokes)

7. Donal McElligott (Mullinalaghta)

8. Daithí Burke (Corofin)

9. Odhrán MacNiallais (Gaoth Dobhair)

10. Gary Sice (Corofin)

11. Kieran O’Leary (Dr Crokes)

12. Jason Leonard (Corofin)

13. Tony Brosnan (dr Crokes)

14. Kevin Cassidy (Gaoth Dobhair)

15. Martin Farragher (Corofin)