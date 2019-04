In this weeks Athletics Review, Milford native Brendan Boyce recorded a new DonEGal record for THE 20km walk in Podebardy in the Czech Republic.

It was also a good weekend for Donegal athletes in the National Underage Indoors in Athlone and at the Univeristy Championships.

Our athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle discussed the weekends action on Sunday Sport with Pauric Hilferty…