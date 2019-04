The 48th International Pan Celtic Festival is to return to Letterkenny this month.

The town will host the festival from April 23rd to 28th, bringing together the Celtic nations of Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Brittany, Cornwall and the Isle of Man for a celebration of Celtic culture.

The festival was officially unveiled by Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Seamus O’Domhnaill and Mayor of Letterkenny Cllr Ian McGarvey at an event earlier in An Grianan Theatre Letterkenny yesterday.