Institute secured a 2-1 victory over Warrenpoint Town at the Brandywell in the Premiership of the NIFL.

The sides were level at the break but the home side had the better of things in the second half and deserved their win.

Eamon McLaughlin filed this full time report.

Interim manager Kevin Doherty gave his reaction to Eamon McLaughlin after the game and noted how they had struck late again.