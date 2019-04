Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan was naturally disappointed with the 3-2 defeat at the hands of Derry City in a game where the sending off of Colm Deasy for the Donegal side in the first half left them with an even bigger battle.

But speaking afterwards Horgan said he could not fault his team for their effort and overall he felt that Harps had done well and that there was very little between the sides after a fiercely contested north-west derby.