Donegal head for Corofin on Sunday to face Galway in their final divisional game of the Ladies National Football League.

They have already secured a place in the semi finals but the final round of games will determine the pairings in the last four.

Donegal are top on score difference and will face either Galway, Dublin or Cork in the semi’s.

Highland’s Tom Comack has been looking ahead to the tie with Donegal Manager Maxi Curran…