GAA Preview – Donegal Leagues kick into action

There’s an action packed programme in the first full weekend of the Donegal All County League with games across four divisions.

All the focus will be on Towney as Patrick McBrearty is set to make his return for the knee injury which kept him out of action since last summer. They host Michael Murphy and Glenswilly on Sunday.

Among the other games in Division One, Promoted MacCumhaills go to St Eunan’s , St Michael’s and Cloughaneely meet in a derby as Milford travel to Bundoran.

The Goath Dobhair Naomh Conaill game is off.

Tom Comack has been looking ahead to the games in the opening weekend of the All County League with former Naomh Conaill player Martin Doherty…