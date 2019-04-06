Extension of free GP visits to under 12s labeled “pre-election stunt”

A doctor has called the announcement of the extension of free GP visits to include children under 12 a “pre-election stunt.”

It’s understood that following a new deal with the Irish Medical Organisation, the Government will extend free GP care from under sixes, to under eights next year, and under 12s within three years.

The deal between the IMO and the Government is said to be worth an estimated 200-million euro.

Monaghan GP Dr. Ilona Duffy has concerns that the resources required to extend the programme to more than 200,000 children, aren’t in place: