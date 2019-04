Donegal Jockey Oisin Orr had his second double of the week on Friday night.

Riding at Dundalk, The Rathmullan native had a 12/1 double on board Wild Shot for trainer Noel Kelly and Alfredo Arcano for David Murnane.

Earlier in the week, Oisin had a 36/1 double at Leopardstown. His victory on Imaging in the Heritage Stakes was his first win in a listed race.