Ciaran Coll injury not as bad as first feared

The injury to Derry City’s Ciaran Coll is not as bad as first feared, it emerged today.

The Derry defender was stretchered off in the north-west derby against Finn Harps last night following a terrible tackle by Colm Deasy.

Coll, who played with Harps for over ten years, was taken to hospital and initially there were fears that he had broken his leg.

However, this morning it emerged that the injury was not as damaging as first thought, and that he had suffered some very bad bruising.

Derry won the game 3-2.