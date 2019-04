Three Ireland has announced that it will not be re-introducing roaming charges post-Brexit.

Speaking after the announcement, the company’s CEO, Robert Finnegan said the reintroduction of roaming charges is a real concern especially for those living in border areas and for customers who travel regularly to the UK.

Castlefin Councillor Gary Doherty has welcomed Three’s commitment and says the onus is now on other mobile phone operators to make the same decision: