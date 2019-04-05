Taxi driver found drug driving in Burnfoot

A taxi man has been charged to court after being found to be driving under the influence of drugs while on duty.

On Sunday last, Buncrana Road Policing Unit detected the taxi driver at Elaghabeg Burnfoot who was on their way back to base from dropping a fare off.

The driver was arrested having been found to be in possession of Cannabis and is now charged to court.

Meanwhile, today Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle doing 135k/ph in a 100k/ph zone in very hazardous conditions.

Gardai are warning motorists to slowdown and arrive alive.