‘Rogue waste collectors’ could be cause of illegal dumping in Donegal

It’s been claimed that unregulated waste disposal services could be leading to vast illegal dumping in Donegal.

It’s understood that there are some services advertised locally online which only provide a telephone number, leading to suspicions that they are ‘rogue services’.

Cllr Adrian Glackin says it’s possible that the waste being collected is not being disposed of correctly, leading to incidents of illegal dumping and fly tipping in the county.

He says Donegal County Council must carry out a thorough investigation as a matter of urgency: