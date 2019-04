The Ladies Higher Education and Colleges All-Stars take place tonight in Dublin.

Three Letterkenny IT girls Aoife McColgan and Aisling Nee of Donegal and Clare’s Emma McMahon will receive their awards having been named the Rising Stars team for 2019

The trio helped LYIT reach the final of the Moynihan Cup only to lose to Dundalk IT in the final by a point.

Tyrone’s Caoimhe Magee and Derry’s Claragh Connor will also receive awards tonight.