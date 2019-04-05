Glengad up for St Michael’s FAI Cup challenge



Glengad United are just one game away from reaching the FAI Junior Cup Final but they face a club on Sunday that went all the way to lift the trophy in 2014.

Tipperary’s St. Michael’s have home advantage and go into the last four game as favourites.

The Inishowen champions will not shy away from the task at hand and have been a custom to trips on the road in this seasons competition.

They travelled to Crettyard in Carlow and Clonmel in Tipperary and were successful on both occasions.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Glengad Manager Shane Byrne says this will be the toughest game yet but his men will be up for it…